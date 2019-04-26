ARE you looking for love? Do you know your type on paper?

If you’ve answered yes to either of these questions then it might be worth putting a cheeky application in for this year’s Love Island.

The hit ITV 2 reality show will be back on our screens in the coming months and producers are looking for the next Jack and Dani.

Applications are still open if you fancy spending weeks living in a luxury villa in Spain – sounds like such a chore doesn’t it!

Here’s what you need to know:

When do I have to apply by?

You don’t have long to get your application in with the deadline being next Tuesday – April 30.

So if you think you could hack it on Love Island, and maybe even find that special someone, you don’t want to sit on your hands!

Who are ITV looking for?

According to its website, ITV2 is looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of a summer of love.

The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

Who is eligible to apply for Love Island?

First and foremost you must be 18 and over to star in the show – due to its adult nature.

Here are the full eligibility requirements:

- You must be aged at least 18 (eighteen) years of age on or before the closing date of 30 April 2019, due to the nature of the Programme.

- You are not: currently employed by us, Motion or the Broadcaster and have not been previously employed by us, any of the ITV group of companies, Motion or the Broadcaster; or a live-in partner or immediate relative (for example, mother, father, son, daughter, brother or sister) of an employee of ours, Motion, the Broadcaster or any of the ITV group of companies.

- You must hold a passport which will be valid for the whole period of 01 May 2019 to 31 August 2019 (inclusive), and be eligible to travel to the Programme destinations we specify. You also agree to notify us immediately of any change to your passport or travel status;

- You must be exclusively available to participate in the Programme for a minimum of eight consecutive weeks from May 2019;

How can I apply?

If you think you might be ITV2’s type on paper – you can apply for Love Island by filling out the online form here

