Love Island host Caroline Flack admits to 'little wobble' during last night's final

Love Island host Caroline Flack has admitted she had ‘a little wobble’ as she read out the names of the winners of Love Island.

Her voice appeared to break as she told Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea that they had defeated Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

Caroline Flack. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Sharing the clip on her Instagram story, Flack wrote: ‘I had a little wobble tonight as I felt so emotional ... I truly loved that Amber won.’

She also shared a photo of herself with Amber, captioned ‘The queen’ and another of herself with fan favourite Ovie Soko, writing: ‘And life is complete’.

In another video shared online, Flack has her arm round Tommy, saying to the camera: ‘This is Tommy, he just got out of the villa.’

Clutching a glass of wine and with his shirt unbuttoned, Tommy says: ‘I'm feeling good, I'm feeling electric, I'm absolutely excited.

‘I've got the belly out, I've got the wine. Ellie Belly is out. Cheers to everyone and God bless you all.’

Amber has said she ‘can't believe it’ after she and Greg were the surprise winners of this year’s show.

The couple beat favourites Molly-Mae and Tommy in a shock twist during the final episode of the ITV2 reality show.

They are the first winning pair who have not been together for the majority of the series.

Greg only entered the villa in the July 16 episode as the very last bombshell of the two-month series.

He said: ‘I never thought this was going to happen at any stage.

‘I wasn't even in the villa two weeks ago, I wasn't here two weeks ago and obviously the public saw us kick it off and it just went from there.’

Amber said: ‘It's amazing, I have no words.’

Romance blossomed between the pair after Amber was dumped by Michael Griffiths for Joanna Chimonides.

After Joanna was axed, Michael expressed interest in reviving his romance with Amber but Amber instead chose to pursue a relationship with the newcomer.

The pair now stand to rake in a lucrative income in endorsements and appearances, but will be subjected to increased scrutiny and attention.

Amber already has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, while Greg has 587,000.