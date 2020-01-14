Love Island's Ollie Williams quits the ITV show after three days

Ollie Williams has quit Love Island after just three days in the villa.

The reality star, 23, who is heir to the Lanhydrock estate in Cornwall, walked out of the show after realising he is still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

The news comes just a day after more than 200 people complained about his inclusion in the show following reports he is involved in ‘trophy hunting.’

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom said it had received 231 complaints after pictures emerged online apparently showing him posing with dead animals.

According to Companies House, the 23-year-old is the sole director of Cornish Sporting Agency, registered at Lanhydrock, Cornwall, which lists the nature of the business as ‘hunting’ and ‘trapping’.

A petition on the website Change.org - entitled Remove Ollie Williams From Winter Love Island For Trophy Hunting! - has more than 38,000 signatures.

A spokeswoman for the show said: ‘Ollie has made the decision to leave the Love Island villa.’

Explaining his decision in the Beach Hut, he said: ‘I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else... I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

‘At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it's about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn't be fair on them.’

Williams will feature in Tuesday night's episode, which includes footage from before his departure.

It will see Paige take him for a private chat to ask if he has his eye on Siannise.

After he reassures Paige that he has not told Siannise that he fancies her, Paige asks her to join the conversation, where she says: ‘It was completely harmless, but I think you did say, you did have an interest in me and Paige in here. I think you felt like I shut you down a bit.’

However, he tells Paige: ‘I do not fancy in a romantic sense anybody else in this villa.’

The episode will also feature the fall out after newcomer twins Jess and Eve coupled up with Mike and Callum.

The two new couples go on a double date, leaving newly single Shaughna and Leanne behind in the villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.