Have your say

A LOVE ISLAND star is coming to a nightclub in Portsmouth.

Joe Garratt, who was eliminated from the hit ITV2 reality show, will be appearing at Pryzm in Connaught Drill Hall, Stanhope Road, on Friday, July 5.

Love Island star Joe Garratt (back row) is coming to Pryzm in Portsmouth. Picture: Joel Anderson/ ITV

This is your chance to meet and grab a picture with the man himself now he is back from the Love Island.

Tickets cost £3 for entry before midnight and £5 for standard entry.

There are also drink packages available to order from Pryzm’s website which include the clubbers pack, which comes with a drink voucher, and the designated driver pack.

You can order tickets and packages via the club’s website by clicking this link here

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.