Love Island to return for TWO series in 2020, ITV announces

LOVE Island might be coming to an end next week but fans won’t have to wait as long for it to return to their screens.

ITV has announced that the hit reality show will be returning for two series in 2020, including one at the start of the year.

Love Island 2019's Amy Hart. Picture: ITV

The show has been viewed by more than six million people at its peak this year and will be heading to Africa and Europe in 2020.

A new villa will be used in South Africa in early 2020 before filming returns to Majorca in the summer.

Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels and acquisitions at ITV, said: ‘Off the back of a record-breaking year, we're delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule.

‘Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences.

‘In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location.’

Are you excited for a double dose of Love Island in 2020?