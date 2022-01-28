David Doyle died unexpectedly on December 9, only a few days after his 50th birthday.

Among those mourning David's passing were his mother Dorothy Sawyer, brother Adam Sawyer, and 28-year-old son Kieran Doyle, who has autism and learning difficulties.

More than 100 people attended the service at the Copnor church, where David was an active member.

The funeral of David Doyle of Hilsea at the City Life Church in Tangier Road, Baffins, on January 28, 2022 Picture: Emily Turner

Adam said that David’s ‘faith was very important to him’, and read from scripture before giving a tribute to his brother.

He said: ‘I want to remain true to my brother’s faith, and my own.’

David’s hearse was Del Boy's Robin Reliant from the television programme Only Fools and Horses.

Dorothy said: 'He loved Del Boy, died in his Del Boy T-shirt.'

Adam said that David had ‘a very traumatic start in life’, and that his ill health was ‘compounded by sporadic drinking’ as he struggled with addiction.

David dealt with type 1 diabetes since the age of 12, and suffered four cardiac arrests in 2020, after which Dorothy moved in to look after David and Kieran.

Adam remembered of his brother: ‘He could be this wonderful, kind, generous, loving, supportive individual.

‘A man of integrity, a man who worked 25 years to secure a home for Kieran.'

Mum Dorothy said: ‘He had a tragic background, but this man survived.

‘He was kind, loving, and supportive.’

At the service, Helen McKnight read a poem written for Kieran by David, who was a gifted songwriter and loved poetry.

Kieran, who shares a love for music and singing with his dad, had a standing ovation from service members after he performed You Raise Me Up.

Adam said of ‘sweet, kind’ Kieran: ‘He is almost unaware that that is his dad in the coffin in front of him.

‘He truly is a treasure and we can't thank [David] enough for the gift that is Kieran.’

Kieran featured in The News earlier this month along with family friend Ben Robinson as the duo raised funds for the funeral with nightly karaoke sessions.

David was buried today at Crofton Cemetery in Stubbington.

Adam said: 'No parent wants to bury their child, but we are not promised another second, so this is the card we have been dealt.

‘My hope is that [David] is in heaven and that we will be reunited.'

