'Loving' elderly Cowplain couple who died in crash are named

AN ELDERLY couple who died after their car collided with another vehicle in Waterlooville have been named – with the victims’ family describing their ‘devastation’ at losing them both.

Henry Durow, 89, and his wife Shirley Durow, 84, of Greenfield Rise, Cowplain, both died following the two vehicle collision on Hambledon Road, on July 28.

Mr Durow, who was driving a Toyota Yaris, was taken to Southampton General Hospital but died a short time later.

His passenger, Mrs Durow, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed as emergency services attended the scene and battled to save the pair.

Today their family have paid tribute to them.

They said: ‘We are devastated at the loss of our dear mum and dad.

‘They were loving parents, grandparents and great grandparents and they thought the world of their family. They will be sadly missed by all.’

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 36-year-old man, from Waterlooville, suffered minor injuries.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44190265394, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.