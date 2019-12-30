Loving family aims to raise funds to have fitting send off for grandmother, 47, with terminal cancer

THE loving daughter of a woman diagnosed with terminal cancer is aiming to raise enough cash for her funeral.

Grandmother Tracey Watts was told she had pancreatic cancer in 2018 and underwent surgery at Southampton General Hospital to remove the affected tissue.

Tracey Watts holding her grandson Austin, 11 months. Tracey's family are raising funds to give her a fitting send-off after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer

Her daughter Melissa McCadden, from Havant, said it was really scary to see her mum with tubes attached to her afterwards, but was relieved when she was given the all-clear.

However, 47-year-old Tracey began to feel unwell again three months ago and was told the cancer had returned, giving her less than a year to live.

Further complications meant the cancer spread and Tracey now only has a few weeks to live, leaving 21-year-old Melissa and her brother Luke, 29, searching for the funds for a fitting send-off.

Melissa told The News: ‘My mum doesn't have long left and we don't have enough money to afford a nice funeral for her.

‘People are helping as much as they can but as everyone knows funerals are expensive and we want to give my mum the send-off she deserves.’

Tracey, who has four grandchildren and one step-grandchild, is staying positive and wants everyone at the funeral to wear bright colours rather than the traditional black.

Melissa’s partner Stephen Burgess said: ‘We want to give her the send off she deserves, she’s such a people person, she will go without to help us so it’s not fair that we can’t help her.’

The family has been trying to do fun things with her to make some memories, including a trip to Marwell Zoo with grandsons Riley, three, and 11-month-old Austin, who are ‘obsessed’ with their nanny.

Melissa and Tracey are close, seeing each other at least once a week.

‘I always rely on my mum for everything,’ said Melissa whose mother was too upset about the situation to talk to The News.

‘They both do everything for us so it’s going to be hard doing things for myself, I’ve got to get used to doing stuff on my own.’

To support the family’s efforts, visit gofundme.com/f/25q7r-tracey039s-funeral