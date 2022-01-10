Lucky Hampshire lottery winner starts 2022 off with a bang as she lands £300,000 prize
A MYSTERY winner from Hampshire has scooped a £300,000 National Lottery prize.
Known only as Mrs. J, the lucky winner plans to use the money she won on the ‘Cashword Multiplier’ Instant Win Game to save for the future.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: ‘Huge congratulations to Mrs. J whose 2022 looks a lot brighter.
‘After just a few clicks she can look forward to using her winnings to save for a fabulous future.’
The Cashword Multiplier Instant Win Game is available to play on the National Lottery website. It costs £3 to play and offers a one in 2.73 overall chance of winning a prize.
Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk, like Mrs. J, or by downloading the National Lottery app.
Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.