Lucky Linda scoops £17,000 at casino

One lucky customer at the Grosvenor Casino at Gunwharf Quays has walked away with a huge prize.

Linda Collins won the jackpot playing the casino’s slot machines, winning a massive £17,647.76.

Tracey Collins, general manager of Grosvenor Casino Portsmouth Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We’re thrilled to have a jackpot winner.

‘We have heard news of many other Grosvenor Casino customers winning the jackpot all around the country and it’s great to be part of the good news with a winner of our own.

‘It’s great to see people enjoying our gaming area and having a big win like this creates a really exciting buzz around the new additions to the casino. We hope we can get many more players from Porstmouth walking away with the jackpot.’

The recent change in legislation means that the maximum stake has been increased for Category B1 jackpot machines from £2 to £5 and the jackpot prizes increased from £4,000 to £10,000. Also allowed under the new rules is a progressive linked jackpot for machines within the same premises to a maximum of £20,000.