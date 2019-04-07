Have your say

DRIVERS are facing a nine-and-a-half miles of slow traffic on the M27 because of a vehicle fire and a diesel spill.

Highways England and two fire crews from Fareham were called to a tow truck blaze between J10 at Wickham Road and J9 at Park Gate, westbound, at 12.44pm.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cab of the vehicle, which was carrying a car at the time, was destroyed in the fire.

Highways England has said lane one of the road will remain closed because of a diesel spill at the scene that is posing a ‘skid risk’ for drivers.

Images captured by passer-by Allison Biginton show the tow truck’s cab completely engulfed by flames.

While a video she captured after the fire was put out, above, shows smoke from the cab billowing over the motorway.

The cab of the tow truck ablaze, before it was completely destroyed. Picture: Allison Biginton

‘We were driving home from my daughter’s and spotted all the smoke,’ said Allison.

‘We were just concerned for everyone’s safety really, given that it was on the busy motorway.

‘Luckily I don’t think anyone was hurt and the fire brigade managed to keep things under control.’

The blaze was put out using two breathing apparatus and two hose reels and fire issued a stop message at 1.25pm.