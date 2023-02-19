The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Office, Detectorists and Pirates of the Caribbean, called for help finding Laurel Aldridge.

Sussex Police issued new photos saying: ‘Police are continuing to be concerned for the welfare of missing Laurel Aldridge, 62, from Walberton, near Arundel. She is considered to be very vulnerable and anyone with information of Laurel’s whereabouts is asked to report it to police.

‘Laurel was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday morning (February 14) wearing a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and brown hat. She also had a grey puffer jacket with her. Laurel is described as being around 5ft 4in with grey/blonde highlighted hair and sometimes wears glasses.’

Mackenzie Crook and his sister-in-law Laurel Aldridge, who is missing

Mackenzie Crook, 51, told BBC Radio Sussex: ‘There were reported possible sightings of her as far north as Bignor Hill, but we’ve discounted those and we think she is very much in the local Walberton area.’

On the radio programme, he also asked locals to check in their gardens, bins and garages.

Detective Sergeant Alan Fenn said: ‘We would like to thank the public for the information which has been provided to us thus far. Our officers are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry and are determined to find Laurel. We would be grateful if residents in the Walberton and Slindon areas could check their outbuildings for any sightings of Laurel. Also, anyone who was in the Walberton area on Tuesday morning or has video footage of someone matching Laurel’s description is asked to report it to us. The family are being supported by a dedicated officer and being updated with the investigation.’

Sussex Police said Laurel Aldridge, 62, from Walberton, near Arundel, was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday, February 14, wearing a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and brown hat.

Residents are urged to report any information of Laurel’s whereabouts to police by calling 101 if it is non-urgent or 999 if it is urgent quoting serial number 347 of 14/02.

