Major emergency services operation sparked after reports of body in water in Portsmouth - but it was just a discarded jacket

A major emergency services was sparked after reports that a body had been found in the water in Portsmouth but it turned out just to be a discarded jacket.

The false alarm saw a large number of police were involved as well as paramedics, coastgaurd and firefighters from across the city involved called to Hilsea Lines.

Hants Road Policing have hit out at litterers following the incident saying that it caused ‘lots of wasted time’.

READ MORE: Inquest into death of Portsmouth pensioner hears allegations of neglect at care home

The account wrote on Twitter: ‘Please consider where you discard items. Large number of Police, @SCAS999, @SCAS_HART, @Cosham23, @Southsea24, @Fareham17, @portsmouthcg resources called to Hilsea Lines in Portsmouth on reports of a body in the water.

‘Turned out to just be a jacket! Lots of wasted time! #3241’

Emergency services were called to Hilsea Lines. Picture: Hants Road Policing/Twitter

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

READ MORE: Portsmouth's famous Fratton Park home as you will have never seen it before

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.