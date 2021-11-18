Lou Taylor BHM South Picture: Abri

Abri and Vivid, two of the largest housing providers in the South, formed a partnership last month to support Black History Month South, in the creation of a Black History archive.

BHM South is an organisation with an aim to heighten the confidence and awareness of black people in their cultural heritage.

The movement promotes knowledge of Black History, highlighting stories and contributions made by black communities across the south of England.

The recent sponsorship by the housing associations based in Portsmouth and Eastleigh, allows BHM South to further support their goal by creating a digital archive, improving understanding of the contribution of people from an African and Caribbean background.

Led by BHM South, the Black History archive will ensure that stories are uncovered and preserved for future generations.

Among the many benefits to the local community that the partnership brings is the recruitment of five new jobs roles, to research and help capture stories relevant to local people.

Derek Streek, Head of Neighbourhoods at VIVID said: ‘We’re very excited about this opportunity to work with Abri and Black History Month South to build greater understanding and recognition of the contribution of people from our black communities.’

The associations will provide financial support in order for BHM South to recruit and train an archive manager and four ambassadors to help in the collation and recording of these individual stories.

Andy Skarzynski, Executive Director at Abri said: ‘Partnering with VIVID to support Black History Month South makes complete sense because we’re all committed to improving community cohesion and creating a fairer and more tolerant society.’

The project is a vital example of steps that local organisations can take to support their community in the provision of jobs in the local area as well as investing in history significant to their communities.

Lou Taylor, BHM South, said: ‘The Black History Archive is such an important project and we are delighted to have the support of both Abri and VIVID in bringing the project to life.’

For more details or to get involved, contact [email protected]

