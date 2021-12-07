At 271m, Butser Hill, near Clanfield, is the highest point on the South Downs and is visited by more than 80,000 people every year.

Now a £240,000 investment by the National Park Authority, Hampshire County Council and National Grid will see a raft of improvements at the site.

Cyclists at Butser Hill

Ancient chalk grassland at a slope called Grandfather’s Bottom will be restored as part of the five-year project, which will also see around 380m of path and steps resurfaced.

Trevor Beattie, chief executive of the authority, said: ‘Butser Hill is one of the iconic gems of the western side of the national park and this major new funding will improve the visitor experience even further.

‘Chalk grassland is an internationally-important wildlife habitat, so I’m pleased this work will further enhance the biodiversity, the dramatic views and also help people get closer to nature.

‘The project fits seamlessly into the national park’s long-term plans for nature recovery and creating better places for both people and nature.

Butser Hill in National Park. Picture: Daniel Greenwood

‘I hope it will also inspire people to find out more about the area’s rich history and ways we can all care for this treasured landscape.’

A new walking route will also be created on Hillhampton Down, where scrub will be removed to improve the grassland and encourage wildflowers and butterflies.

Cllr Edward Heron, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for recreation, heritage and rural affairs, said: ‘Butser Hill is a much-loved landmark and a top attraction for visitors to Queen Elizabeth Country Park.

‘I’m delighted that we can confirm the go ahead for this exciting improvement scheme.

‘The project will help more people to enjoy this special site, whilst also preserving and enhancing its ecological and biological importance.’

Funding has come from the National Grid Landscape Enhancement Initiative, part of its Visual Impact Provision project.

Chris Baines, who chairs the independent Stakeholder Advisory Group for the VIP project, said: ‘We’re delighted to be working with stakeholders to provide funding for this important project at Buster Hill in the South Downs National Park and very much look forward to watching their progress as they work to help to make this historic and exceptionally beautiful area even more enjoyable to visit.’

