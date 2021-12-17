It comes as police in Hampshire are hunting criminals behind a spate of more than 30 ‘sleight of hand’ thefts targeting elderly victims wearing luxury watches, with incidents in Emsworth and Locks Heath.

Officers are appealing for information and offering crime prevention advice following the space of thefts across the county over the past year.

During each incident, the suspect – typically a woman posing as a charity worked with a clipboard – has targeted elderly victims in public by pretending to ask them about a survey or a petition.

Police are warning people to be on their guard over a spate of thefts targeting elderly people wearing luxury watches. Stock Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11) portsmouth news breaking

Once the survey has been completed, the suspects often compliment the victim and try to embrace them, with reports suggesting they may try to hug or kiss them.

The thieves then uses sleight of hand techniques to remove the victim’s watch.

The suspects are then spotted leaving the area in a vehicle.

During one incident in South Street in Emsworth on September 20, a man was approached by two women dressed in a type of nurses’ uniform, with the women claiming to need signatures for a deafness centre.

While signing the document, one of the women gave the man a hug while the other grabbed his left hand. A woman tried to kiss the man but he broke away, and the women walked off quickly, before the man discovered his watch was gone.

Another incident near Waitrose in Locks Heath on January 21 saw a woman approach an elderly man for a signature for a deaf charity, before she grabbed the man’s left hand, with his Rolex watch noticed as missing later that day.

Other incidents have been reported in Bordon, Chandler’s Ford, Petersfield, Yateley, East Wellow, and the Basingstoke area.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The desired target locations seem to be near golf courses and supermarket car parks. However, some offences have also taken place outside residential properties.

‘During the last 12 months, more than 30 incidents have been reported to us. Victims are predominantly targeted because they are wearing high value Rolex watches.

‘Detectives are investigating the incidents and we would like to remind people to be on their guard following the reports over recent months.

‘We are urging the public to report any offences immediately to help apprehend the offenders.

‘We would also like to take this opportunity to remind people of what they can do to help protect themselves.’

Officers checking fundraiser/charity worker credentials, keeping up to date records of expensive items, and report any suspicious activity by calling 101 or online at hampshire.police.uk.

