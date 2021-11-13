Major project to improve safety of Portsmouth's Eastern Road pavement to begin

Eastern Road footpath is set to be improved. Photo: Portsmouth City Council

Portsmouth City Council is due to start work on Monday to improve the walking and cycling route on Eastern Road from just north of Airport Service Road to the north of Harbourside Caravan Park.

This is the first stage of improvements being carried out along this route, which include widening the path, relocating street lights and adding new fencing and climbing plants along the route.

The work is set to be carried out in phases over the next few years, and councillors hope it will boost safety and make the route more attractive.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘I often seen families and commuters cycling along Eastern Road and I hope these improvements are the start of many more to come to make this a safer and more pleasant route for our local community.’

The work to make the improvements will be carried out overnight between 9pm and 6am and will require a southbound road closure on the Eastern Road between Anchorage Road and Burrfields Road.

Airport Service Road will also be closed, up to the junction of Bilton Way. A diversion will be in place via Anchorage Road and Dundas Lane. The work is weather dependent and currently planned from Monday to January 2022 but will stop for the festive period between December 18 and January 5.

