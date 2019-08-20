Major Southsea road closed as emergency services called to help sick elderly woman

Have your say

A major Southsea road was shut for an hour this afternoon after an elderly woman fell ill and was unable to get down her stairs.

A fire crew, police and paramedics were called out to Southsea Terrace shortly after 1pm to help the woman who was unable to get down a narrow stairwell.

The ambulance crew and firefighters from Southsea fire station worked together to remove the woman via the first floor window using an aerial ladder platform.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the woman received care from the ambulance crew on the ground.

The firefighter stop message came in at about 2pm.