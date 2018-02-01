Make new friends and relax at popular Cosham knitting group

Have your say

THE JOINT organiser of a popular knitting group has praised the pastime’s therapeutic and social benefits.

Elizabeth Caush is part of the team responsible for putting on monthly makers’ meet-ups at Cosham Baptist Church.

Originating as a home-based group, the collective was assembled almost 10 years ago and meets on the last Friday of every month.

Ms Caush – who wrote The Blanket Book, which reflects on the benefits of knitting – said: ‘This really is a lovely group to be part of.

‘Being quite repetitive, knitting almost mimics the heartbeat and that makes it therapeutic for the people who come here.

‘Not only that, but there’s the social aspect of meeting up too.

‘Our group is free to attend and it provides a great space to make new friends, share your skills – or pick one up if you’re new to knitting.’

Over the years, the group has used its talents to contribute to appeals for Queen Alexandra Hospital, local charities and youngsters in Syria.

Ms Caush added: ‘It’s always rewarding to be able to put our skills toward a good cause.’

To join, attend the group’s next meeting at 10am on February 23.