President Trump visting Portsmouth was a cause for celebration for his supporters across the city.

The President, who read a speech by President Franklin Roosevelt at the D-Day 75 commemoration, was praised by visitors who came wearing versions of his ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign hat.

James Williams, a former Portsmouth City councillor, showed his support during President Trump's visit with a British version of his 'Make America Great Again' hat.

James WIlliams, 62, a former Portsmouth City councillor for Nelson ward, said he wore his ‘Make Britain Great Again’ hat as a way to ‘test' animosity to the President at the event.

He said: ‘It’s been a trial more than anything else – today has been so politicised and polarised.

‘I’m very pleased I’ve been able to walk around with this hat on, and there’s been no animosity at all.

‘There were quite a number of people wanting to take photographs with it, so I think most people here are normal, civilised people.’

Alan Healy, 78, wore his 'Make America Great Again' hat to show his support for the visiting President of the United States of America.

Alan Healy, 78, said he could have sold his pro-Trump baseball cap ‘for a great deal of money’ to many people who had approached him on the day.

He said: ‘I think it is a great honour to have the President of the United States here.

‘We've been allies for 200 years, and whatever you might think of an individual - and we happen to think quiet highly of him – I think its a disgrace Mr Corbyn declined the opportunity to attend the state banquet with the queen because he was there.

Alan said he would like to ‘apologise’ to the President for the anti-Trump protests that have taken place in London and Portsmouth

Fans of the visiting President unfurled their pro-Trump flag outside the public arena of the D-Day 75 event on Southsea Common.

He added: ‘I feel Portsmouth has done very well by Mr Trump.

‘I’ve not spoken to a single person who wasn’t pleased to see him here today.’

Trump fans found a different atmosphere at Southsea Common, where the D-Day 75 event was taking place, compared to the anti-Trump protest taking place in Guildhall Square.

One Trump supporter, who wished to remain anonymous, posed for photos with his ‘Trump 2020 Keep America Great Again’ flag and said he hoped Trump saw Portsmouth as a ‘free and open city.’

He said: ‘Portsmouth loves Trump.

‘Portsmouth appreciates its veterans and everything they have given us – and we appreciate honest politicians.’