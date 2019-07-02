Male stowaway falls thousands of feet from plane, nearly hitting sunbather - National

A MALE stowaway fell thousands of feet from a plane over London – nearly hitting a sunbather.

The stowaway fell from the undercarriage of a Kenya Airways jet as it approached Heathrow Airport after a nine-hour flight from Nairobi, landing in a south London garden, according to police and airline officials.

Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police traced the body to a Nairobi-London flight.

According to reports, the body fell within a metre of a man who was sunbathing in his garden.

A friend of the man said: ‘He was so lucky not to be hit and killed. The impact obliterated the body.’

A bag, water and food were discovered in the plane’s landing-gear compartment after it landed.

The Metropolitan Police force confirmed on Monday that the body of an unidentified man was found in a residential garden in the Clapham area on Sunday, and it’s believed he fell from a plane.