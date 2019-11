Have your say

A ‘MALICIOUS’ fire was started this evening on a horse field when a bale of hay was set alight.

Cosham fire crews attended the blaze at 6.15pm on Crookhorn Lane, near Fort Purbrook.

Firefighters had to use a compressed air foam to put out the fire, which was extinguished within 20 minutes.

READ MORE: Ambulance breaks down on M27

A spokesman for Cosham Fire Station said: ‘The person started the fire maliciously. Luckily it was not near a barn.’