Man, 24, taken to hospital with serious burns after fire at Portsmouth homeless hostel

A MAN has been hospitalised with serious burns after a fire broke out at a Portsmouth homeless hostel.

Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester were called to a blaze in a ground-floor flat at Hope House, in Milton Road, at 1.09pm.

Firefighters in Milton Road tackling a blaze at Hope House. Crews were called at around 1pm on December 30 in 2019. Picture: Sarah Standing

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters rescued one man from the building.

The 24-year-old received medical treatment at the scene, but has since been taken to the major trauma centre at Southampton General Hospital.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said he is in a serious but stable condition.

Police were also called to the fire at 1.17pm and closed Milton Road southbound while they dealt with the incident. It has now been reopened.

Hope House, run by Two Saints, is a 32-bedroom supported accommodation block for homeless young people, adults and care leavers.

People in need can stay at the site for a period between one night and two years.

The incident is ongoing.

