Police received reports that in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 9), a man had been trying car door handles in Upper St Michaels Grove, Longmynd Drive and Appleton Road.

Items including a purse and some loose change were stolen from a couple of cars.

Officers were also informed that in the early hours of the same morning, a man had opened the front door of a house on Highlands Road, and a man had tried the door handle of a house on Catisfield Road.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

Following enquiries, a 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and attempted theft from a motor vehicle, and he remains in custody at this time.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: ‘We would encourage anyone who has information about these incidents, CCTV footage or Ring Doorbell footage from the area, or has been affected by this type of crime, to contact police on 101, or via the reporting tool on our website: hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.’

