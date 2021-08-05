Man, 75, taken to hospital after firefighters called to Tipton House in Portsmouth

A PENSIONER has been taken to hospital after 10 firefighter crews were called to a fire in a high-rise block.

By Ben Fishwick
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 5:55 pm
Updated Thursday, 5th August 2021, 6:04 pm

Crews were seen aiding a man in a wheelchair leaving Tipton House, in Warwick Crescent, Southsea, Portsmouth.

Paramedics also attended the incident, which was declared over at 5.23pm.

A 75-year-old man was taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Firefighters and the ambulance service were called to Tipton in Warwick Crescent, Southsea, on August 5 2021. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said one jet was used to tackle the fire at the 17-storey block.

PensionerPortsmouthParamedics