Man, 75, taken to hospital after firefighters called to Tipton House in Portsmouth
A PENSIONER has been taken to hospital after 10 firefighter crews were called to a fire in a high-rise block.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 5:55 pm
Updated
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 6:04 pm
Crews were seen aiding a man in a wheelchair leaving Tipton House, in Warwick Crescent, Southsea, Portsmouth.
Paramedics also attended the incident, which was declared over at 5.23pm.
A 75-year-old man was taken to hospital.
A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said one jet was used to tackle the fire at the 17-storey block.