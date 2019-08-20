Man appears in court charged with murder of policeman - Regional

A MAN appeared in court over the murder of a policeman who was dragged underneath a car after investigating an attempted burglary.

Jed Foster, 20, is charged over the death of 28-year-old newlywed Pc Andrew Harper on Thursday evening in the village of Sulhamstead in Berkshire.

He appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court today charged with the policeman’s murder and theft of a quad bike from Peter Wallis.

Foster stood in the dock wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit in front of a packed public gallery to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the brief hearing.

Foster, of Pingewood, in Burghfield, near Reading, was not asked to enter pleas to the charges and District Judge Davinder Lachhar remanded him in custody until Wednesday, when he will appear at Reading Crown Court.

His lawyer, Rob Jacques said: ‘He denies any involvement in the horrific murder of Pc Harper. We urge the police to follow all lines of enquiry.’