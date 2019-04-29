Man arrested as woman suffers 'life-changing’ injuries after being hit by car on Southsea seafront

Have your say

A PEDESTRIAN was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car this morning.

The woman, who was in her 60s, has suffered ‘life-changing’ injuries as a result of the incident.

Emergency services at the scene of the RTC in South Parade earlier today. Picture: Geoffrey Osborne

Police have arrested a man after the incident.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) was called to reports of a woman being ‘pinned’ to a wall after being hit by a car in South Parade near the junction with Florence Road at 11.18am.

An air ambulance landed and the woman was airlifted to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Southampton.

A woman has been rushed to hospital with 'life -changing' injuries. Picture: Geoffrey Osborne

A spokesman for SCAS said: ‘It was reported that the pedestrian was pinned by the car against a wall as a result of the collision.

‘We sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance to the incident.

‘The pedestrian was a 60-year-old female who had unfortunately sustained serious and life-changing injuries as a result of the collision.

‘After initial treatment and stabilisation at the scene, she was then flown to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Southampton.’

The woman was airlifted to hospital. Picture: Geoffrey Osborne

The spokesman added: ‘The patient's husband was also taken to hospital, going by road to UHS after suffering a suspected medical emergency at the scene.

‘The car driver was assessed by staff at the scene and discharged into the care of Hampshire Constabulary.’

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary added: 'A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.’

Pictures show the air ambulance landing in Southsea earlier.