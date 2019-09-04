Man attacked during attempted robbery in Hampshire

Have your say

A MAN was victim of an attempted robbery after being attacked by two assailants in Hampshire.

The incident, on Saturday evening at 9.15pm on the basketball court in Carter Drive, Basingstoke, happened when the two men approached the male in his 20s, before assaulting him and trying to steal his mobile phone.

The victim sustained minor facial, head and hand injuries during the confrontation.

The first suspect is described as:

• White

• Aged 20-25

• 5ft 7ins

• Medium build

• Wearing dark grey hoody jumper with white tassels (hood was up), black or dark grey t-shirt underneath, light grey tracksuit with two cream coloured stripes down the side and white trainers

The second suspect is described as:

• White

• Aged 17-25

• 5ft 5 ins

• Slim build

• Patchy beard

• Wearing black jacket and faded black tracksuit bottoms

A police spokesperson said: ‘If you were in the area at the time or know anything about this incident, please call 101 quoting 44190310513.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

