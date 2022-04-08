For years, Simon Dorante-Day has insisted he is the hidden child of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and is convinced he was adopted by former royal servants in the 1960s.

When Mr Dorante-Day was conceived in 1965, the Duke and Duchess were 17 and 18 respectively. However, Prince Charles and Camilla are believed to have first met at a polo match in 1970, four years after Mr Dorante-Day was born.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince Charles and Camilla in New Zealand. Photo: Julia McCarthy-Fox

Now living in Australia, Mr Dorante-Day has since released several new photos on his Facebook account to mark his 56th birthday that shows him alongside the royals, which he insists backs up his claim about being related to them.

He even captioned one of the photos: ‘A picture speaks a 1,000 words’, The Daily Star has reported.

If his allegations were correct, he would be the prince’s first-born son and could technically claim to be next in line to the throne before Prince William.

As previously reported, the 56-year-old has fought for more than 20 years to prove his unsubstantiated theory.

He says his adoptive grandparents worked for the royal family in the 1960s, and they are the ones who spilled the beans on his heritage.

Last year, the dad-of-nine filed legal papers for the royal couple to take a DNA test.

Mr Dorante-Day’s bid was rejected by the Australian High Court, following three previously failed attempts.

‘I went public with my claims in the 1990s and sent out my first official release in 2005,’ he told 7 News

‘My first court case was in 2018 and my legal battles continue to this day. I won’t rest until I have Charles and Camilla submit to a paternity test, as per a court order.

‘I want to do this the right way, so that my family and I can finally get the answers we deserve.’