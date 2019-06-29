Man dies after bus and car crash in Southampton

A MAN has died after the car he was driving was involved in a crash with a bus in Southampton.

The 67-year-old, who was driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa, died at the scene of the collision which happened in Lordshill Way in Southampton at around 6.30pm yesterday.

The man died at the scene of the crash, police have said

The crash happened between Woburn Road and the Lordshill District Centre. The car was travelling away from Lordshill and the bus in the opposite direction.

The 34-year-old driver of the single decker 'First' bus had to be cut free from his cab and suffered a broken leg in the crash. He was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

Ten passengers also received minor injuries and were also treated at hospital.

Inspector Andy Tester from the Roads Policing Unit said: "We are investigating how the crash happened and are appealing for witnesses to contact us whether they saw the crash or the Corsa shortly before it happened.’