Man dies after crash near Chichester last night

A MAN died and another was seriously injured following a crash near Chichester last night (July 31).

Police said they are urgently seeking witnesses to the multi-vehicle crash that took place on the B2198 Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, near Chichester.

Police

It happened shortly before 8.45pm last night and involved a silver Volkswagen Eos convertible, a grey Alfa Romeo GT and a silver Nissan Qashqai.

Police said a man in the VW sustained fatal injuries and another man in the same vehicle was seriously injured.

He is currently in a critical condition at Southampton General Hospital.

Sussex Police added that five other people involved were injured to varying degrees, from minor to serious, and three hospitals across the south were used to treat them.

A spokesman said: ‘We would like to talk to anyone who saw what happened, in particular those who may have dash-cam footage, or who noticed any of the vehicles being driven shortly beforehand.

‘They are asked to report details online, by email to collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by phone on 101, quoting Operation Coleford.’