Man dies “suddenly” on beach as emergency crews attend scene

By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Aug 2024, 13:21 BST
A man died “suddenly” on a beach on Monday afternoon.

Police tapePolice tape
Emergency crews and the Coastguard were all dispatched to Calshot Beach at around 4.40pm where a man in his 70s was found dead.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.44pm on Monday to a report of a sudden death at Calshot Beach. Officers attended and confirmed a man in his 70s had died. His family are aware.

“This is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

