Man dies “suddenly” on beach as emergency crews attend scene
A man died “suddenly” on a beach on Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews and the Coastguard were all dispatched to Calshot Beach at around 4.40pm where a man in his 70s was found dead.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.44pm on Monday to a report of a sudden death at Calshot Beach. Officers attended and confirmed a man in his 70s had died. His family are aware.
“This is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
