Man evacuated from cross Channel ferry after medical emergency

A MAN had to be evacuated from a cross Channel ferry for ‘medical reasons’ early on Sunday morning.

Hillhead Coastguard Rescue Team reported the 59-year-old male went ill while travelling on a Brittany Ferries crossing before he was bought aboard a rescue helicopter at 12.30am.

He was then transported to Solent Airport at Daedalus where paramedics treated him before he was taken to hospital.

The rescue operation took place 14 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight, a Solent Coastguard spokesman confirmed.