Man fighting for life after crash involving car and motorbike

A man is fighting for his life after a crash involving a car and motorbike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breaking news

A man in his 60s, who was riding a motorbike, is in a serious condition following a collision with a car in Stane Street, Chichester, on Tuesday September 23 at around 8.15am.

Police said emergency services responded to the collision which occurred near to New Road. “The motorcyclist, a 60-year-old man from Chichester, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital where he remains,” police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stane Street was closed while services worked at the scene and debris was cleared. It has since reopened, and an investigation to establish the circumstances is underway.”

Witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact police online , or by calling 101 quoting reference 233 of 23/09.