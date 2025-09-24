Breaking

Man fighting for life after crash involving car and motorbike

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2025, 12:36 BST
A man is fighting for his life after a crash involving a car and motorbike.

A man in his 60s, who was riding a motorbike, is in a serious condition following a collision with a car in Stane Street, Chichester, on Tuesday September 23 at around 8.15am.

Police said emergency services responded to the collision which occurred near to New Road. “The motorcyclist, a 60-year-old man from Chichester, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital where he remains,” police said.

“Stane Street was closed while services worked at the scene and debris was cleared. It has since reopened, and an investigation to establish the circumstances is underway.”

Witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 233 of 23/09.

