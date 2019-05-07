Man found dead along Fareham footpath next to golf club 

A MAN has been found dead next to a golf course in Fareham.

Golfers at Cams Hall Golf Club found the man’s body on Monday afternoon near bushes along the public footpath Fareham Creek Trail, which runs along Fareham Creek.

It is believed that golfers attempted to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead.

A large emergency services presence was seen at the site at around 4pm on Monday.

Ben Quinell, service assistant at the club, said everybody was shocked and saddened to hear about the man’s death.

He said: ‘This is the first time that a body has been found at the club. By the sounds of it, he was on the footpath on his own.

‘The area was cordoned off and there was a lot of emergency vehicles to deal with the scene. It is very sad.’

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called shortly after 4.10pm on Monday, May 6 after the body of a 53-year-old man was found next to a footpath at Cams Hall Golf Club.

‘The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.’