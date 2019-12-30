Man hit by a train near Hilsea station as lines between Fratton and Havant are blocked

Have your say

A MAN has been injured after being hit by a train near Hilsea station.

Paramedics and the British Transport Police were called to the station at 8.38am.

Hilsea Railway Station. Picture: Google Street View

South Western Railway said the incident blocked all lines between Fratton and Havant but they have since reopened. Disruption is due to remain until midday.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘BTP can confirm a male has been injured after being struck by a train close to Hilsea station on Monday, 30 December 2019.

‘Officers from BTP attended the incident, which was reported to police at 8.38am, with this incident currently being treated as non-suspicious.’

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said the man had ‘no obvious injuries' and was being taken to a place of safety.

The incident halted the 8.33am train from Fratton to Bristol Temple Meads shortly after it passed through Hilsea.

One passenger on the service, who asked to remain anonymous, said: ‘The train just stopped and I didn’t think much of it at first.

‘Then the guard came round and said a person had been hit but hadn’t been killed or badly injured, which is good news.’

The 26-year-old added: ‘Apparently they just walked off.’

Trains between Fratton and Havant are expected to be disrupted until midday, with services potentially cancelled or delayed.

