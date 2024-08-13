Man in 20s dies “unexpectedly” after medical incident at Boomtown festival

The crowd at Boomtown festival. Picture by Emma Terracciano

A man in his 20s died “unexpectedly” after a medical incident at Boomtown festival.

An ambulance was called to the music event near Winchester on Saturday evening before the reveller was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead in the early hours of Sunday. The death was described as "unexpected" by police who said a file is being prepared for the coroner.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were notified of a reported medical incident onsite at Boomtown which occurred between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday 10 August. A man in his 20s was transferred to Royal Hampshire County Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead in the early hours of Sunday 11 August.

“The man’s next of kin have been notified of this unexpected death and police will be preparing a file for the coroner.”

Boomtown, in its 16th year, is hosted at the Matterley Estate in the South Downs National Park. Around 60,000 people attended the festival which has now concluded.

A Boomtown spokesperson said: “With sadness, we confirm a man in his 20s died on the evening of Saturday, August 10 after attending Boomtown. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all those who knew him.

“We are supporting the police with their enquiries, and with respect for his family, no further comment will be made.”