Man rescued after getting stuck in mud off Hayling Island

EMERGENCY services were called to rescue a man stuck in the mud off Hayling Island yesterday.

According to reports, the man was stranded just off Havant Road in the morning, with fire crews from across the Solent region, plus police, ambulance and coastguard, all rushing to his aid.

Picture: Shaun Roster

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘We got a call at 10.35am to assist the coastguard as a young man is stranded in the mud nearby Havant Road.

‘Multiple fire crews, police and ambulance services are at the scene, and were awaiting further resources from the coastguard.’

After a few hours the man was eventually freed from the mud.