Man rescued after hitting his head trying to recover boat in Lee-on-the-Solent

A MAN had to be rescued after hitting his head while trying to rescue his boat in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Hillhead Coastguard Rescue Team and Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue winched the male to safety after attending the scene at around 7pm last night.

The individual was passed into the care of paramedics before receiving treatment for the head injury.

The vessel was recovered from the water.

Hillhead Coastguard Rescue Team posted on Twitter: ‘A person sustained a head injury whilst attempting to recover their boat.’