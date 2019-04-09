Man’s body discovered in Hampshire river

Have your say

A man has been found dead in a river in Hampshire

Police called at around 5.30pm on Saturday to a report of a body in the River Itchen, south of the Itchen Bridge.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the man is believed to be a 22-year-old from London.

His next of kin have been informed and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Detective Sergeant Robert Parkinson, said: ‘Our focus at this stage is to establish how this young man came to be in the water by the Itchen Bridge.

‘This is why we're turning to you, the public, for help. We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the Itchen Bridge area on Saturday afternoon.

‘Did you see a man enter the water or did you see anyone acting suspiciously?

‘It’s important that we gather all information surrounding this death so we can ascertain exactly what happened.

‘If you have any information, please call us on 101 quoting 44190119548.’

In an emergency, call 999.