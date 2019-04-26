Man’s body found in Portsmouth flat

POLICE have been called to a flat in a busy Southsea street after a man’s body was found.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman confirmed officers were called to an address in Victoria Road North at 10.21am today after the body of a man in his 60s was discovered.

An eyewitness said police and paramedics were at the scene, at Hayes Court, for at least an hour.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

