THE body of a man in his 20s has been recovered from a lake by specialist divers following a report of two people getting into difficulty after entering the water.

Police were called to Ullswater in Cumbria, near Howtown Outdoor Centre, at around 5pm on Thursday.

An 18-year-old man was also pulled from the water and taken to hospital before being discharged.

The force said the other man, in his early 20s, was already dead when he was pulled from the lake at 10.45pm.