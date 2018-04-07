Man scoops £1 million in Euromillions lottery draw

A MAN from Hampshire has won a life-changing £1,000,000.

The mystery man, known only as Mr R from Hampshire, won the money in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker on March 23 – and now plans to save for the future.

Mr R played EuroMillions through the National Lottery website and has become one of more than eight million players that win each week in the lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: ‘Huge congratulations to Mr R for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks he has become a millionaire.

‘With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.’

