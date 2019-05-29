Man sets himself on fire on White House lawn 

A MAN has set himself on fire in front of the White House in Washington DC.

The U.S. secret service tweeted this evening: 'At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave.

‘Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid.’

The streets around the White House have been cornered off by emergency services.

The man’s condition is not known however a spokesman for the Washington fire service said that he had been taken to hospital.

He told CNBC: ‘I can confirm that we’ve transported one patient with burns from the Ellipse and we’re now on the scene assisting law enforcement.’

