Man suffers ‘life changing’ injuries after falling on train tracks between Eastleigh and Fareham 

A MAN has suffered ‘life changing’ injuries after an incident on the train line outside Fareham station last Thursday.

The man, 34, is reported to have fallen on the train tracks outside of Fareham station, with the emergency services called to the scene at 4.43pm.

Trains running between Eastleigh and Fareham, as well as Fareham to Portsmouth, were cancelled and delayed, with a replacement bus service running from Hedge End and Botley.

Disruption to service lasted for more than two hours.

Paramedics took the man to hospital, where he remains recovering from 'life changing injuries,’ according to the British Transport Police (BTP).

The incident is not being treated as suspicious, a BTP spokesman has said.