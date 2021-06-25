Man who could have ‘valuable information’ about a sheep worrying incident that left one animal with injuries urged to contact police
A MAN caught on video is thought to have ‘valuable information’ about a sheep worrying incident in Rowland’s Castle.
Police say they would like to speak to the man in the photographer about the incident, which took place on May 6.
Between 1pm and 4pm, a large white dog that was off its lead got into a fenced-off field in Staunton Country Park, near Durrants Road, Rowlands Castle.
It chased a flock of sheep, attacking one in the process, before the owner arrived and put it back on its lead.
The sheep’s injuries were not severe.
Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The incident was filmed by a member of the public, who reported it to us.
‘We believe the man in this video has valuable information which could assist us in our enquiries, and urge him to contact us.
‘If you know this man, please call 101, quoting 44210187961. Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.’