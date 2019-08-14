Man who went missing from Portsmouth's QA Hospital has been found

Have your say

A MAN who went missing in Portsmouth has been found.

Grzegorz Walczak, 25, was last seen after leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham yesterday.



However Portsmouth Police posted on Twitter this morning that he has now been found.

They posted: ‘We are pleased to update this morning that missing Grzegorz Walczak, from #Portsmouth, has been found.

‘Thanks to everyone who helped to share our appeal.’

