Marriage certificate from Portsmouth royal wedding goes on display in the city

THE original wedding certificate of the last royal wedding to take place in Portsmouth – almost 356 years to the day before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot – is to go on display.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard has been given long-term loan of the ornate certificate, written on vellum, confirming the marriage of Charles II and Catherine of Braganza on May 21, 1662.

The monarch’s Portuguese bride is reputed to have introduced the custom of drinking tea in England which would continue at court throughout her life.

Curator Kate Braun said: ‘Traditionally it is held that Charles II and Samuel Pepys created the Royal Navy, so we are delighted that the Dean of Portsmouth Cathedral, David Brindley, has agreed to loan the certificate to us.’

The Very Reverend David Brindley said: ‘Catherine of Braganza landed close by at the Hot Walls in Portsmouth and was married just yards away from here.

‘The certificate will be seen by many more people when it eventually goes on display at the National Museum.’

Portsmouth Cathedral has obtained permission from the Cathedrals Fabric Commission for England for the certificate to be loaned to the museum.