A COMMUNITY association is holding a film night to show one of the latest Disney films.

Mary Poppins Returns will be shown at Denmead Community Centre on Saturday, May 25.

The film starring Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins follows the story of the adult Banks children with cameos from Meryl Streep and Dick Van Dyke.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets are £5. To book call 023 9225 6132