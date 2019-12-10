Mayflower Theatre announces Strictly Come Dancing duo for 2020 pantomime

A THEATRE has revealed the celebrity stars taking to the stage for next year’s pantomime – before the curtain has even been raised on this year’s event.

The Mayflower Theatre in Southampton will perform Cinderella in 2020, starring Strictly Come Dancing duo Craig Revel Horwood as The Wicked Stepmother and Debbie McGee as The Fairy Godmother.

Craig Revel Horwood has featured as a judge on all 17 series of the BBC One dance competition, wowing audiences at the Mayflower in 2017 for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and starring as Miss Hannigan in the national tour of Annie this year.

Meanwhile, Debbie McGee is the oldest contestant to reach a Strictly final and the oldest to be awarded the top score of 40 for her tango, before featuring in the Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour.

Debbie also worked alongside her late husband Paul Daniels on his BBC One magic show, appearing in hundreds of TV shows together.

The pantomime will be produced by Qdos Entertainment as Cinderella goes from rags to riches, outwits her very ugly sisters and meets her dashing Prince Charming.

Additional casting is still to be announced, with tickets going on sale on Tuesday, December 17.

